‘Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’ is movie canon and takes place during ‘The Way Of Water’ time skip

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora game has been confirmed as movie canon, and takes place during Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The Way Of Water co-producer Jon Landau has said that he and the film’s director James Cameron have a very specific vision for the Avatar franchise.

The duo want every story from the world of Pandora to create a bigger picture. “We want what we do in these spaces to become canon in our world,” Landau told Polygon. “So they cannot do something that conflicts with our stories.”

The producer, who’s been a long-time collaborator with Cameron, explained: “Frontiers Of Pandora takes place in the western frontier of Pandora. That’s not somewhere we’ve gone before. It takes place in the timeframe after Avatar: The Way Of Water opens, but before the one-year time cut in the movie.”

The specific vision for the Avatar franchise has arisen from Cameron and Landau wanting to be careful with how the story of Pandora unfolds. Explaining that Avatar won’t take the same approach as Marvel and Star Wars, Landau said that quality and creative vision trumped content churn.

“It’s not like, Let’s do a streaming series, and another streaming series, and a sequel one year later, and all those things. That’s just not who we are,” he explained. “We don’t want that for Avatar. What we want to do is find the best in brand partners, and expand the universe by challenging them to do what they do best.”

Landau also let slip some storyline features that tie the movie and game together. “Frontiers Of Pandora is consistent with the movie, in that it talks about characters that come back with the RDA. General Ardmore is talked about in the game, but they’re back at the Bridgehead base, not at the frontier,” he said.

Avatar: The Way Of Water follows on from the events of the original film. It sees Jake Sully and Ney’tiri living happily with a family and doing everything they can to stay together.

However, the pair find themselves having to leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

Avatar: The Way Of Water hits UK cinemas on December 16.

The game, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, is slated to release on Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in March 2023.