‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ star explains the film’s confusing end scene and what it means for ‘Avatar 3’

Avatar: The Way of Water has left some movie-goers confused with its dramatic twist in the end scene – though one of the film’s stars has attempted to explain it.

The final scene of the film sees the Colonel Quaritch Na’avi clone in a fight to the death with Jake Sully. The scene ends with Sully leaving his former commander dead at the bottom of the sea. However, Sully’s adopted child Spider, who is the original Quaritch’s son, saves his father’s clone at the last moment.

This moment of compassion has left audiences confused, as technically the Na’avi Quaritch isn’t even Spider’s real dad. However, Stephen Lang (who plays Quaritch) has shed some light on why his character was saved. “It’s cool. The kid’s torn, for sure, but it’s kind of … it’s justice there,” he told CinemaBlend.

He continued: “Look, parentage aside, all of that aside, the fact of the matter is 20 minutes before that, I saved his life. I gave up the mission in order to keep the kid alive. Because there ain’t no doubt in my mind that [Neytiri] would have slit his throat.

“And so, I think he, you know, he returns the favor. So we’re even-steven at that point, you know. That doesn’t necessarily reflect the fact that he thinks of me as ‘Daddy,’ because he doesn’t.”

Essentially, Lang seems to be hinting that there will be no confused father-son bond for Spider and Quaritch. However, his comments could hint at a respectful rivalry being set up between the two; or, the possibility of Quaritch using this information to his own ends in Avatar 3.

The Avatar franchise is set to consist of five films in total, with a third, fourth and fifth yet to be released. However, Cameron recently suggested that the series could end after the third film if it doesn’t perform well at the box office.

“The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning, ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not profitable,” the filmmaker told Total Film.

Filming on Avatar 3 is said to be finished, having been shot simultaneously with The Way Of Water. The third film is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.