‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ reaches $1bn at the box office

Avatar: The Way Of Water has made $1billion (£831m) at the global box office in just 14 days.

It is the fastest film to pass the milestone this year and is only the third film to do so after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion.

The Avatar sequel is also the UK’s number one film, making £25.03 million in its first two weeks of release, according to BBC News.

Advertisement

The three-hour epic was released earlier this month with the sequel following former soldier Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their kids in a new adventure on Pandora.

In a four-star review NME wrote: “Bigger, bolder and definitely better than the original, Avatar: The Way Of Water pushes the technical boundaries of cinema without feeling like a science experiment. It really does need to be seen on the biggest screen possible through a pair of awkward 3D glasses. Unlike its predecessor though, you won’t forget this experience in a hurry.”

The sequel to Avatar: The Way Of Water, provisionally titled Avatar 3, is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024. Filming on the third entry concluded in December 2020, after it was shot back-to-back with Avatar: The Way Of Water in New Zealand to avoid Stranger Things-style ageing issues with the younger cast members.

A further two sequels are planned following Avatar 3, which are scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028 respectively, though they could be scrapped if the series doesn’t perform well enough at the box office.

Meanwhile, director James Cameron recently revealed that Avatar: The Way Of Water was originally going to be ten-minutes longer but footage that glorified gun violence was cut.