‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ first reactions praise “phenomenal” and “vastly superior” sequel

“James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done”

By Adam Starkey
Avatar: The Way Of Water
'Avatar: The Way of Water'. Credit: YouTube

Avatar: The Way Of Water has received overwhelmingly positive reactions after being screened for critics.

The sequel to 2009’s Avatar had its world premiere in London on Tuesday (December 6), which was attended by director James Cameron and the entire cast including Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet.

Prior to the premiere, director Guillermo del Toro described the film as a “staggering achievement”, adding: “Avatar TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers.”

Following the premiere, reactions from critics were similarly gushing. Josh Horowitz wrote: “James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. Avatar: The Way Of Water is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get.”

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan wrote: “Never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It’s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I’d miss plot points because I’m staring at a Pandora fish.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Last month, Cameron described the production budget on Avatar: The Way Of Water as “very fucking expensive”. Industry experts have estimated the sequel’s budget is somewhere between $350million (£292.4million) and $400million (£334million), making it one of the most expensive films of all time.

This is the first of four sequels planned for the original Avatar, with the following three set to be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028 respectively. Cameron has previously suggested he might not direct the fourth installment in the franchise.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be released in cinemas on December 16.

