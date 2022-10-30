‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ will be over three hours long

Upcoming Avatar sequel The Way Of Water is set to have a runtime of over three hours, according to new reports.

The follow-up arrives 13 years after Cameron’s blockbuster 2009 film, and the director has previously said that it will be a lengthy watch. Avatar: The Way Of Water will be first of four planned sequels to the 2009 record-breaking film, and while Cameron revealed that the third film has already finished filming, he said he may not return to direct the fourth and fifth instalments himself.

Now, sources have told Deadline that The Way Of Water will stretch for over three hours, though Disney have not confirmed an official runtime yet.

Earlier this year, Cameron defended the length of the film, saying those who find the film too long can simply “get up and go pee”.

Speaking to Empire, the director said he didn’t want to see people complaining about the upcoming sequel’s length when many are quite willing to binge-watch several hours of TV in one sitting.

“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours,” he said. “I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonisingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break.

“I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: It’s okay to get up and go pee.”

New cast members for the sequel include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones.

This is the first of four sequels planned for the original Avatar, with the following three set to be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028 respectively.

The trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water originally debuted before cinema screenings of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which released on May 5.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be released in cinemas on December 16.