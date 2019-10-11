He once had strings, but now he's free...

Classic Avengers villain Ultron is set to make his return to Marvel Studios in a new virtual reality video game, it’s been revealed.

Avengers: Damage Control will see Iron Man, Thor and co. saving the world from the Tony Stark-created super-baddie. But they won’t be standing alone in the fight, as Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, The Wasp, The Hulk and more are set to be included in the ILMxLAB-developed project.

Set to reprise their roles from the franchise, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Evangeline Lily have all recorded dialogue for the new game – and in surprising news, so has James Spader aka the evil Ultron.

The news was revealed in a brand new trailer, which dropped earlier on Thursday (October 10). In the teaser, Ultron can be seen making his return to the MCU after his destruction at the end of 2015’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

Following on from 2012’s debut chapter in the Avengers series, director Joss Whedon’s sequel saw Ultron rise from the inner-workings of Tony Stark’s dormant peacekeeping program.

Grown too powerful and beyond Stark’s control, Ultron deemed humanity itself as his enemy and pledged to destroy all mankind. It all led to a final confrontation in Sokovia – a landlocked country in Central-Southeastern Europe – where the Avengers faced down Ultron for the (seemingly) final time.

Now set to face off once more via the medium of virtual reality, the bitter foes are back at it again. Avengers: Damage Control will be available at a selection of VOID VR locations on October 18.