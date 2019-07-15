‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor gets in trouble with Marvel security for posting photo online

No spoilers!

Avengers: Endgame actor Emma Fuhrmann has revealed that she had a run-in with Marvel security while on set for the film.

Before the blockbuster came out, directors Anthony and Joe Russo were keeping an extremely tight ship with regards to potential spoilers. “Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help,” they said in a note before the film’s release. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

This idea extended to the actors on set, and Fuhrmann, who played a grown-up Cassie Lang in the film, got a telling off after posting what she thought was an innocuous photo.

“I had gotten to Atlanta to film, and there was this gorgeous sunset. I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location,” she told Comic Book. “The next day, [Marvel’s] head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can’t post that.”

“They were like, ‘No, we understand, you’re not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I’ve had people calling me all day trying to find out where you’re going to be filming,’ and that was sort of just like, ‘OK, wow, this is real.’” she continued.

“It could not have gotten any realer, I really didn’t understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had. That really just was a sort of a ‘pinch me’ moment even though I was in a little bit of trouble.”

