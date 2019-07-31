Things could have ended so differently

An emotional moment in Avengers: Endgame was almost cut from the hit film, it has been revealed.

At the end of the Russo brothers-directed Marvel epic, we saw Steve Rogers and Tony Stark travel back to the ’70s to retrieve one of the Infinity Stones. During the scene, there is a fleeting moment where the former spots Peggy Carter through a window.

Though the pair don’t interact, the glimpse results in Rogers’ decision to stay put in the past, wanting to live the rest of his days with Carter by his side.

One of the movie’s co-writers, Stephen McFeely, has now explained that the short scene wasn’t initially planned.

“Our first draft did not have this,” he said in the commentary of Endgame‘s digital release. “It would’ve been a shame. It’s really lovely.”

Avengers: Endgame recently became the highest-grossing film of all time. It dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar less than three months after its cinematic release.

Meanwhile, co-director Joe Russo has explained why Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow didn’t receive a funeral scene during the film’s conclusion.

“Well, Natasha has another movie coming out. Tony [Stark] does not have another movie coming out,” Russo reasoned.

In other Avengers news, the Russo brothers have set their sights on Keanu Reeves for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe role. The pair were being interviewed at this year’s Comic-Con when they were pressed on a suitable role for the actor to take on.