‘Avengers: Endgame’: Another original Avenger was almost killed off in bloody finale

New concept art for Avengers: Endgame has revealed that another original Avenger was almost killed off in the blockbuster finale.

A whole host of well-loved characters bit the dust across Endgame and its predecessor, 2018’s Infinity War.

The newly revealed concept art for the film, by Stephen Schirle, now shows that the original plan was for Nick Fury to meet a particularly gruesome end.

Shared to Schirle’s Instagram, the new art sees Fury being stabbed through his torso by Corvis Glaive. See it below.

Last July, Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time, dethroning Avatar less than three months after its release.

A five-star NME review of the film said it’s a contender for the “best comic book movie ever”.

“There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame,” Olly Richards wrote. “There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it. Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine.

“You will almost certainly cry. Probably more than once. Is it the best comic-book movie ever? The Dark Knight could give it a very good fight, but Endgame has more fighters on its team. It might just win.”

Elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, new film The Eternals is set to be the first MCU film to feature an openly gay couple, as well as the franchise’s first same-sex kiss.