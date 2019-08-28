‘Avengers: Endgame’ concept art reveals pivotal Captain America scene could have been very different

It's all to do with Mjolnir...

The concept art for Avengers: Endgame has revealed that a pivotal scene for Captain America could have played out very differently.

The climax of the Marvel epic featured the emotional moment when Cap was able to wield Thor’s Mjolnir hammer – which can traditionally only be used by someone who is deemed worthy.

In the final cut, Cap is able to summon the hammer from afar in a scene that aims to show his sheer power and worthiness. However, concept artist Ryan Meinerding’s alternative is peppered with a lot more uncertainty.

Instead, Cap is seen staring indecisively at Mjolnir, seemingly unsure whether he should grab it or not.

“This is a keyframe I did for one of the biggest moments of Endgame. I thought it would be great if we could see Cap uncertain if he could lift Mjolnir or not,” he wrote.

“This was given away as poster at @D23this weekend. Thanks to everyone who came out to our signing today.”

