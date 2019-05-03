‘Avengers: Endgame’ could be vying for Oscars glory

A deserved winner?

Avengers: Endgame received widespread acclaim upon release, and now it seems that Oscars glory could be a distant possibility.

After smashing box office records on its first weekend of release, the Marvel epic is reportedly being screened for the consideration of Academy members.

While Marvel films are yet to break the mould and score any major Oscar prizes, it seems that the faith is strong in Endgame – which delivered an emotional conclusion to the first 10 years of the MCU.

Posting on Twitter, Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote: “There was a big screening of #AvengersEndgame for Academy members this week. Early sign of a major Oscars push? Is Endgame Best Picture material?

I think it is.”

It comes after 2018’s Black Panther scored an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and even defied the odds to win the gong for outstanding performance by a cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In a five star-review, NME’s Olly Richards argued that Avengers: Endgame might just be the greatest comic book film ever made.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame. There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it. Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine. You will almost certainly cry. Probably more than once. Is it the best comic-book movie ever? The Dark Knight could give it a very good fight, but Endgame has more fighters on its team. It might just win. “