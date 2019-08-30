‘Avengers: Endgame’ director Joe Russo regrets nothing about the film’s epic ending

Nor do we, Joe.

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo has revealed that he doesn’t regret a single thing about the epic movie’s ending.

Russo, who directed the Marvel movie with his brother Anthony, said that the pair wouldn’t change anything about the epic – which is now the highest grossing movie of all time.

He told a Talks with Google audience: “If we regret anything by the end of it, then we did not do our jobs right…As we’re making the film, we’re shooting a year.

“So something we shot two months in we can watch three months later in the edit room and decide we don’t like performance, we don’t like the tone, we didn’t get the joke right, we didn’t get the emotion right and we reshoot it.”

However, Russo did reveal that a change was made to the film’s emotional finale – which sees the death of Tony Stark.

The original shot saw Iron Man remaining silent as he was about to die, but Russo explained that it didn’t fit the film’s epic tone.

“The famous ‘I am Iron Man’ line was literally shot like two months before this film was in theatres,’ Joe explained.

“It’s an exceedingly iterative process and the only limits are how much sleep you need to get.”

This comes after Avengers became the highest grossing movie of all time after making $2.23 billion at the global box office. It dethroned Avatar, which became the highest grossing movie of all time in 2009.

As for the future of the MCU, July saw Marvel unveiling its jam-packed Phase Four slate of films, including Black Widow, The Eternals, a fourth Thor movie and more. Mahershala Ali has also been cast as iconic vampire hunter Blade.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt recently teased if we’ll see Star-Lord before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in 2021.