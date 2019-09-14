‘Avengers: Endgame’ director says culling Spider-Man from MCU is a “tragic mistake”

Unsurprisingly, Joe and his brother Anthony aren't happy

Joe Russo, the co-director of Avengers: Endgame has addressed Sony’s decision to cut Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forwards.

The director, who helmed the record-breaking movie with his brother Anthony, told the Toronto Sun that Sony has made a “tragic mistake” in failing to reach an agreement to feature the character in future movies.

Sony and Marvel parted ways in August with regards to Spider-Man after the former failed to reach an agreement with Marvel’s parent company Disney over the future of the Spider-Man movie franchise.

The Russo brothers introduced the latest version of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Anthony recalled how difficult it was to bring the character into the film. “It was an extremely long and hard process. But we were driven to help make it happen,” he said.

“But [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin Feige pulled it off, somehow. Disney and all the good people at Sony found a way to make it work and it lasted a few films. We had a wonderful experience with that and I think audiences really appreciated that marriage.

“But we know how hard that marriage was to make in the first place, so the fact that the marriage fell apart isn’t really that surprising to me and Joe.”

Joe, however, said the deal “was a tenuous, fraught union throughout the whole process.”

Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra confirmed earlier this month that “the door is closed” on the slim hopes that Spider-Man might rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future.

“We had a great run with [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” he said.

“We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out…. the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn’t do all the work.”

He added: “For the moment the door is closed.”