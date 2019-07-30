Spoilers ahead – although you really should have seen it by now.

The directors of Avengers: Endgame have explained why one major character didn’t receive a funeral scene at the end of the Marvel epic.

The finale of the history-making movie saw the superhero team joining forces one last time to attend the funeral of Tony Stark – who sacrificed his own life in order to defeat Thanos.

However, the emotional scene has led fans to question why Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow didn’t receive a farewell scene after losing her life in the quest to obtain the soul stone.

In an new interview with Entertainment Tonight, co-director Joe Russo explained that it’s all to do, quite rightly, with closure.

“Well, Natasha has another movie coming out. Tony does not have another movie coming out,” Russo reasoned.

“When you’re dealing with storytelling real estate in a three-hour movie, there’s only so much of it, and someone else has another film coming, there’s always the opportunity to bring closure in that other movie. In this movie, we had to bring closure to Tony Stark”.

Russo’s clarification comes as cameras begins to roll on Black Widow’s stand-alone movie.

Despite meeting her end in Avengers: Endgame, the upcoming prequel is an origins movie and tells the story of how Russian spy Natasha Romanoff ended up becoming a key player in SHIELD. As well as seeing Johansson’s return, the film will also see Romanoff doing battle against classic Marvel villain Taskmaster.

It’s set for release in May 2020.

Earlier this month, Comic Con also saw Marvel unveiling the rest of Phase 4 – which includes The Eternals, a Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.