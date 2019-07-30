‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors eye up Keanu Reeves for future MCU role

It's been a long time coming

The directors of Avengers: Endgame have set their sights on Keanu Reeves for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo were speaking with IMBD at this year’s Comic-Con when they were pressed on Reeves potentially joining MCU, having attempted to secure the actor for a number of previous projects.

Questioned on who Reeves should portray should he sign up, Joe Russo said “it’s limitless”, before asking the interviewer which role he’d fit. “Moon Knight [aka Marc Sceptor],” the host replied.

“Right, that’s a good call,” said Joe Russo of the suggestion. Check out the clip above.

Reeves was previously linked to the role of Yon Rogg in Captain Marvel, with Jude Law going on to land the part. He was also rumoured to appear in Eternals, though a released cast list does not include his name.

The MCU franchise is currently in a transitional period, following the conclusion of The Infinity Saga. With new projects such as the Chloe Zhao-directed Eternals and Daniel Destin Cretton’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, new characters are set to be introduced into the universe over the coming years.

In other news, the Russo brothers have explained why one major character didn’t receive a funeral scene at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, the Marvel blockbuster recently became the highest-grossing film of all time. It dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar less than three months after its release.