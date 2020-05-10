Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers have launched a new “pizza film school” on Instagram.
The new series, hosted every Friday on Instagram Live, will see the pair giving fans movie recommendations and talk about films that have inspired them.
“Like a lot of you, our families have been watching movies together during quarantine,” they wrote on Instagram to announce the new series. “And these family movie nights have inspired us to start sharing some of our favourite classics with all of you.
“For the next few weeks we’re going to post a #MovieoftheWeek, the movies that had the greatest influence on us growing up. The movies that made us want to be directors.”
“We love movies and we love pizza, so let’s just call it #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool,” the pair said of the series’ name, before revealing that their first chosen movie is 1995 black-and-white French drama La Haine, directed by Mathieu Kassovitz.
Fans can join in the first edition of the Pizza Film School from 5pm PST (1am BST) next Friday (May 15), where the Russos will be joined by film critic Pete Hammond.
Joe and Anthony Russo recently spoke to NME in a new interview about Netflix hit Tiger King, which Avenger they’d want to self-isolate with and more.
Talking about the future of the film industry beyond the coronavirus pandemic, Anthony said: “There will always be a desire for a communal experience. But I think that form is going to get more specific as the theatrical experience moves forward. Films that are going to demand that you gather in crowds and need a certain level of scale to them [will need cinemas].”
The pair recently signed up to produce a live-action remake of Disney classic Hercules.