‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors The Russo Brothers reveal what it would take for them to return to Marvel

"There's a lot of things that could attract us."





The directors of Avengers: Endgame have revealed what it would take for them to return to Marvel – and it seems we shouldn’t shut the door on that prospect just yet.

Joe and Anthony Russo won huge plaudits for heading up the final two Avengers instalments, the latter of which went on to become the highest grossing film of all time earlier this year.

But in the immediate wake of Disney’s massive merger with Fox, there’s plenty of upcoming projects that the pair could be attracted to. Now, they have admitted that both X-Men and Fantastic Four could prove to be attractive options.

“I grew on up [John] Byrne’s X-Men run. Ben Grimm was a favourite character growing up, the Thing. And Fantastic Four is now in the Marvel fold. There’s a lot,” Joe told SYFY. “Silver Surfer is an amazing character. Going really big in cosmic would be a lot of fun. So there’s a lot of things that could attract us.”

If a return was to happen, the pair also admit that it would have to be on the scale as their past offerings.

“I think after you go on the journey that we went on – because there is a comprehensive narrative, an overarching story from Winter Soldier all the way to the end of Endgame that involves Tony and Cap, through Civil War, through Infinity War – I think that scale of ambition in storytelling is a bug that’s bit us,” he continued.

“And we’re compelled to tell more stories on that scale, with that sort of years-long ambition to them.”

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that a Spider-Man TV series is in the works, following the MCU character’s divisive return to Sony.