‘Avengers: Endgame’ fan theory could explain the meaning behind one of Tony Stark’s most important lines

I love you, 3000...

Avengers: Endgame fans are convinced that they’ve cracked the meaning behind a significant line in the superhero epic.

One of the most welcome surprises of the movie comes in the revelation that Tony Stark now has an adorable daughter called Morgan.

She’s responsible for one of the film’s most emotional moments as Tony puts his daughter to bed and she tells him: “I love you 3000.”

While it seems like a cute personal twist on the old “I love you to the moon and back” adage, the phrase takes extra significance when it becomes the last phrase that Tony Stark mutters to his family before his death.

So what about the 3000, is there significance in that number?

Well, yes, if a group of eagle-eyed Marvel fans are to believed.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Dedicated Marvel fans are convinced that they have cracked the significance after working out the total running time of all 23 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame. When put side by side, the total length of all the films clocks in at one day, 23 hours, and 48 minutes.

When converted into minutes, it works out at 2,868 minutes – although we’re not finished just yet.

When Spider-Man: Far From Home is added to the equation, we get a total of 2,998 minutes – just two shy of 3000.

“Look at the total run time for all the MCU movies. ‘I love you 3000’. Can’t cope,” wrote one Twitter user.

It’s an adorable theory – although Marvel are yet to confirm whether it happens to be the real deal or not.

Another fan theory arose earlier this week, when fans became convinced that they had spotted a clue within the film that could give an insight into the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now.