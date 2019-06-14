An ‘Avengers’ fan has watched ‘Endgame’ over 110 times to break a world record – and he’s still going

Although yet to be officially verified, he claims to have broken a record that was only set last year by another Marvel fan

A Marvel fan in Florida has claimed to have seen Avengers: Endgame a mammoth 116 times in his ongoing bid to break a movie-watching world record – and he’s now looking to clock up over 200 viewings in total.

Endgame was released on April 26 as the follow-up to 2018’s Infinity War, and saw performances from the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans as their respective Marvel superheroes.

Agustin Alanis of Riverview, Florida is currently on a quest to break the official Guinness World Record for “most cinema productions attended — same film”, and last night (June 13) clocked up his 116th viewing of Endgame.

“I wasn’t planning to try and break [the world record] to begin with,” Alanis told CNET this week. “But I had watched it every day since it came out for two weeks, and just like the movie shattered records, I decided to do it as well.

“[I] can’t be sick of it,” he added. “I do recite [the lines] in my mind, and sometimes out loud when there’s no one sitting next to me.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Alanis, who usually goes twice to the cinema on weekdays and more often on weekends to see the film, is aiming to reach the 200 mark, and has sent details of his mission to the people who administrate the Guinness Book of World Records. The organisation have yet to contact him.

The official record that Alanis is trying to break was recently set by another Marvel fan Tony “Nem” Mitchell, who watched Infinity War 103 times last year at his local cinema in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Earlier this week, the first trailer for the upcoming Avengers video game landed online – although it has received a mixed reaction from Marvel fans.