It also took $1 billion dollars worldwide in its opening weekend

Avengers: Endgame has become the most tweeted about movie ever.

The fourth and final episode in the Avengers series, which was released last week, has been included in more than 50 million tweets.

The most talked-about character on Twitter was villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, followed by Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

Black Panther was the previous most-tweeted movie on March 20, 2018, with 35 million tweets.

Endgame also smashed the global box office record becoming the first release to take more than $1bn during its opening weekend.

That broke the previous record set by Avengers: Infinity War, which took $641 million globally in April 2018.

Avengers: Endgame is the epic conclusion to Marvel’s decade-long series of blockbuster films. All together Marvel Studios has made more than $19 billion worldwide.

In a five-star review, NME said of Avengers: Endgame: “It is an astonishing action movie, with a final hour that keeps ratcheting up the crowd-pleasing sequences in a mega-battle filled with so many characters that we should probably take a moment to give thanks to the poor people who had to coordinate the schedules of countless A-listers.”

Earlier today (May 3), fans were convinced that they’d cracked the meaning behind a significant line in the superhero epic used by Tony Stark.

Another fan theory arose earlier this week, when fans became convinced that they had spotted a clue within the film that could give an insight into the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now.