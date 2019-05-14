‘Avengers: Endgame’ screenwriters reveal meaning behind Doctor Strange’s ‘Infinity War’ plan

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have suggested fans go back and rewatch the moment

The screenwriters of Avengers: Endgame have revealed the hidden meaning behind Doctor Strange’s plan in Infinity War.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely penned the script for the previous instalment in the Avengers saga, as well as last month’s concluding chapter.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair have now confirmed that Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) knew what would need to happen in Endgame for the Avengers to win. Fans had speculated that, although being told there was only one outcome in over 14 million that would lead to victory, that perhaps wasn’t true.

“The only way this works is if Tony [Stark aka Iron Man] dies,” Markus and McFeely confirmed. “If you go back and watch Infinity War, when [Strange] says ‘one’, Benedict… is just choked on emotion. Now that you know the end, go back and watch that moment. He means, ‘You’re going to have to die, Tony’.”

Meanwhile, directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently revealed that Endgame was originally going to have a different Black Widow storyline. Many ideas were cut from the script, according to the duo, including one that focused on the character (played by Scarlett Johansson) and her role within society after the five-year jump and half of the population disappearing into dust.

In other MCU news, Tom Holland struggled to explain a timeline plothole in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in a recent interview. The actor and the cast of the new Spider-Man movie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, following the release of its new clip and trailer.