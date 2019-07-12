‘Avengers: Endgame’ star Don Cheadle joins ‘Space Jam 2’ cast

Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle has reportedly joined the cast for the upcoming Space Jam 2.

The sequel to the 1996 Looney Tunes classic, also featuring basketball star LeBron James, is set to come out on July 16, 2021, and The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the Avengers: Endgame and Hotel Rwanda star has come on board.

The film, which has seen Black Panther director Ryan Coogler be signed up, has been called a “reboot” of the original, rather than a straight-forward sequel.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter upon the announcement of the sequel, LeBron James expressed his excitement for the movie.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” he said. “It’s so much bigger.

“I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people [with Black Panther].”

Also speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Carter said: “There’s already been one that was good, we gotta make a film that’s great.”

“Hopefully there will be a role for Michael [Jordan] if he wants it…But Michael Jordan is Michael F****** Jordan. It doesn’t matter [if LeBron] calls him, he’s gonna do what the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do.”