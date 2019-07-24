‘Avengers: Endgame’ star Scarlett Johansson discusses Black Widow’s tragic fate

"It was really, really sad. I just felt overwhelmingly sad about it."

Scarlett Johansson has described the immense sadness she experienced when filming Black Widow’s final scenes in Avengers: Endgame.

The superhero epic, which is now the highest-grossing movie of all time, saw Johansson’s character plunging off a cliff as she sacrificed herself in order to obtain the Soul Stone.

Despite knowing that she’d be portraying the character again for the forthcoming Black Widow prequel, Johansson says that nothing prepared her for the emotional impact of filming the scene.

“I thought it would make it easier, and then when I was standing there with Renner on the edge of the cliff, it wasn’t easy at all,” Scarlett told Yahoo Entertainment at San Diego Comic-Con.

“It was really, really sad. I just felt overwhelmingly sad about it. It just felt like a big loss. So no, it didn’t make it any easier… I’m pretty sentimental, so I’d go, ‘Guys, this is it!’ And they’re like, ‘You’re getting your own film, it’s fine.’ But I was like, ‘It’s not the same’.”

Despite filming the scenes, Johansson said watching it on the big screen proved to be equally emotional. “It’s brutal. It’s brutal and sad, and it’s bittersweet,” she admitted.

Describing what fans can expect from Black Widow in her upcoming prequel, she said: “I’m excited for fans to see the flawed side of her, what she perceives to be the flawed side of her, and I’m looking to wipe out some of that red in my ledger so you guys will be seeing more of that.”

Yesterday, it was also revealed that Black Widow will do battle against Taskmaster in the upcoming prequel – which is set for release in May next year.