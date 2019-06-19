‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with extra footage

It's coming real soon

The makers of Avengers: Endgame are planning to re-release the Marvel film with extra footage.

It is unclear what the footage will include but Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed to Comic Book, that it’s likely to be out this weekend in the US. It’s not yet known when the re-release will come out in the UK.

“We are doing that. I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next [this] weekend,” he added.

Earlier this month, fans signed a petition calling for an alternative ending to be made.

WARNING: The below features spoilers.

Endgame’s conclusion saw Iron Man (also known as Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr) meet his maker.

“He didn’t deserve this and it’s not fair, after everything he’s been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up,” the petition read. “He’s so important. He saved our lives and it’s our turn to save him.

“We love him so much. We love him 3000. Without him, now, we are totally lost. For many people, he was their reason to live and hold on in life.”

In a five-star review, NME called Endgame one of “the best comic-book movie[s] ever”. Reviewer Olly Richards wrote: “There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame. There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it. Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine.”