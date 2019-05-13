That's according to the Russo brothers, anyway

Avengers: Endgame was originally going to feature a different Black Widow storyline before it was cut from the script, according to the movie’s directors.

With a whopping runtime of three hours and one minute, it’s fair to say that Avengers: Endgame is a pretty lengthy affair even for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But according to the movie’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, it could have been a lot longer, with plenty of storylines and ideas that didn’t make the final cut.

One of these ideas focused on Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanoff) and her role within society after the five-year jump and half of the population disappearing into dust.

Talking on the podcast The Gist, the Russos revealed that, in an early draft of the movie’s script, they had originally planned for Black Window to be a carer for orphaned children who had lost their parents to Thanos’ snap of the fingers.

“One thing that we talked about a lot – and I thought was really profound, but it was almost too large of an idea for us to wrangle, but we did try for a while – the idea that one-quarter of all children have no parents,” admitted Anthony.

Joe added: “Assuming you started with two parents. So that’s a lot of global orphans. Just the staggering number of that. I believe at one point really early in development, Black Widow was actually leading the organisation in D.C. that was in charge of orphans, basically.

“That was what she was heading up five years later. But yes, it’s fascinating when you start running it down.”

Meanwhile, the Russos revealed earlier this week that a scene featuring Thor and Valkyrie was cut from the final version of Endgame.

In other MCU news, Tom Holland struggled to explain a timeline plothole in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in a recent interview.

The actor and the cast of the new Spider-Man movie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, following the release of its new clip and trailer.