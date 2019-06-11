‘Avengers: Endgame’ writers on why Hulk and Black Widow’s romance was ignored

The pair's previous relationship was last referred to in 'Infinity War'

The writers of Avengers: Endgame have revealed why they ignored the relationship between The Hulk and Black Widow.

The two characters were romantically involved until the events of Avengers: Age Of Ultron transpired, with their past dalliance later referred to in one scene in Infinity War.

However, Endgame bore no signs of them getting back together or addressing the relationship – something the film’s writers said they felt would be “more elegant” not to tackle. Appearing on the Empire Film Podcast, Stephen McFeely said they had tried to address it.

“In Infinity War we have scenes… wrote ’em, shot ’em… of them sort of hashing that out,” he said. “’You’ve been gone, I’ve moved on’ – that kind of stuff. It became very clear that if a scene was not on the ‘A plot’, it could not survive Infinity War.”

He continued: “That thing has to be on rails just to get to the finish line. You couldn’t wrap up loose threads just because you wanted to.”

Christopher Markus added they felt trying to develop the relationship between the two characters in Endgame, while the squad were trying to help the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superheroes. “It [would] seem a little odd, in the midst of everyone’s mourning and [Hulk’s] change to a 2,000-pound genius, to go, ‘And they’re dating!’” he said.

