The ‘Avengers’ video game trailer hasn’t impressed fans online

It's arriving on consoles next year

Avengers fans have expressed their disappointment after being given a sneak peek of the franchise’s video game adaptation. Check out the trailer below.

Marvel shared plans for a series of games based on the hit movies two years ago. Gaming company Square Enix, who are known for well-known titles such as Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, have been working on the release with their development studios Eidos Montréal and Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider).

Now, it’s been revealed that the game Avengers: A-Day will be released May 15, 2020. The confirmation came in the form of a three-minute trailer, which hasn’t gone down to well with fans.

Many have pointed out that the console versions of their favourite characters do not resemble the Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes. Custom playable identities have instead been created, meaning Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, Chris Evans’ Captain America and more are nowhere to be seen.

“Wow, the new Avengers game looks… really bad,” wrote one fan on Twitter. Another said: “They can’t even use the Avenger’s theme song? Like WTF.” See more reactions below.

Despite not looking like the film versions, gamers will be able to play as Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, Thor and more. The game – available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia – will form the first part of a series.

An official synopsis reads: “Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation.

“Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Meanwhile, Tony Stark’s cabin from Avengers: Endgame has become an Airbnb property. It costs £628 ($800) a night for six guests, and has received many five-star ratings.