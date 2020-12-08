Avengers actors Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. have paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The actors, who starred alongside Boseman in three Marvel films including Avengers: Endgame, announced the Black Panther star as this year’s Hero for the Ages at the ceremony.

“The second you first saw him on screen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable. There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman,” Downey Jr. said in the video.

Advertisement “Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there,” Cheadle added. “And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person. “The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”