Awkwafina has called out racist language being used during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper and actor informed her fans of her whereabouts on Instagram while speaking of the negative “rhetoric” and resulting “cruelty”.

Have been away working for the past few months in all of this devastation, and wanted to make double sure I was OK to travel before coming back home to the U.S.,” Awkwafina began on Instagram.

“Haven’t said much about this whole thing because mostly I am just saddened by it. I worry for those who are most at risk for serious illness, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.”

Without pointing to any specific event, Awkwafina then criticised the way some had been communicating about the disease – this comes after Donald Trump had several times referred to COVID-19 as “the Chinese Virus”.

“I am saddened by the rhetoric that has come out of this, and the cruelty that came as a result,” Awkwafina continued. “I hope that while we self isolate and socially distance to stay safe, we also stay sane and calm.

“Wishing everyone a sense of peace during this batshit crazy time – I will be locking myself up for the next 2 weeks rewatching the Tiger King. Love you all ❤️❤️❤️.”

Several celebrities have recorded public service announcements urging fans to stay at home in order to flatten the curve of the virus. Robert De Niro spoke to New York residents, while Ryan Reynolds recorded a message for Canada.