‘Back To The Future’ fans think Elon Musk’s new Tesla Truck looks like a DeLorean

And to be fair, they have a point

Back To The Future fans are all over the internet today, and it comes after the announcement of Elon Musk’s new Tesla.

Fans of the movie think that the new Tesla Cybertruck looks a hell of a lot like the time travelling DeLorean from the iconic film.

An integral part of Back To The Future, the DeLorean, built by Dr. Emmett L. Brown, opened up a world of possibilities for the film’s cast.

Fans have called the new Tesla everything from “DeLorean on steroids” to the slightly less subtle description of if “a Delorean got drunk and impregnated a Hummer in the Thunderdome.”

El-P of Run The Jewels also spotted the similarity, calling the new Tesla “TRON meets Delorean”.

“John DeLorean will be turning in his brushed steel coffin,” another commented.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a Back To The Future musical is on the way. The musical is scheduled to premiere in Manchester in February 2020, where it will run for 12 weeks before moving to London’s West End.

The legendary role of Marty McFly will be played by Olly Dobson, who has previously appeared in Matilda and Bat Out Of Hell.

It was also recently revealed by a Back To The Future writer that the film’s character Biff Tannen was inspired by US President Donald Trump.