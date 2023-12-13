‘Back To The Future 4’ fan trailer casts Tom Holland as Jake McFly

A fan made trailer for an imaginary Back To The Future 4 has cast Tom Holland as Jake McFly – check it out below.

The original trilogy was written by Bob Gale and directed by Robert Zemeckis and released between 1985 and 1990. The films starred Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as scientist Doc Brown and followed their adventures as time travellers.

Now, a new fan trailer has called for a fourth film and brings back original stars Fox and Lloyd and imagines a new character, Jake McFly, who seems to be the son of Marty and his girlfriend Jennifer, who was played by Elizabeth Shue in the original movies.

The trailer even came with a synopsis that read: “In Back to the Future 4 Tom Holland takes on the role of a brilliant young inventor, Jake McFly, who stumbles upon Doc Brown’s long-lost journal. The journal contains secrets to enhance time travel capabilities, opening up new possibilities and unforeseen consequences.

“As Jake navigates through various timelines, he encounters both familiar faces and new challenges, all while trying to prevent a mysterious adversary from rewriting history.

You can watch the fan trailer here:

Back in 2018, director of the Back To The Future franchise crushed hopes for a fourth movie in the series.

Speaking to Bad Taste, Zemeckis said there wouldn’t be another movie in the much-loved franchise: “There will never ever be, in the most absolute way, a Back To The Future 4. There will be no more Back To The Future,” he explained.

In a previous interview with Phoenix New Times, Lloyd had said if Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale came “up with something that really is as good as the originals” then “it could happen,” but following Zemeckis comments, it was deemed unlikely to ever happen.

A hoax post on social media that claimed Michael J. Fox had confirmed Back To The Future 4 had secretly been filmed also tricked fans in the past. “We thought about it for many years and we started shooting it last summer,” the fake post read. “I’ll reveal the release date in a few days,” it added, before being rubbished by official sources.