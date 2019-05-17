The film will be recreated on stage next year

A Back To The Future musical is in the works and set to premiere next year, it has been confirmed.

The 1985 movie will be turned into a stage sow by director John Rando. It will be written by Bob Gale – who co-wrote the movie – while music and lyrics will be handled by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard. Classic rock’n’roll songs from the film’s soundtrack will also feature.

Olly Dobson, who has previously appeared in Matilda and Bat Out Of Hell, will play the iconic role of time-travelling teen Marty McFly. The musical is scheduled to premiere in Manchester in February 2020, where it will run for 12 weeks before moving to London’s West End.

Speaking to the Guardian, Gale said he and the film’s director Robert Zemeckis had “been trying to get this project off the ground for years.” “But good things take time and finally, the time is right,” he continued. “Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. We’re thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way.”

The musical was initially planned to open in 2015 to mark the film’s 30th anniversary, but never materialised.

Last year, Zemeckis crushed fans’ hopes for a fourth film in the Back To The Future series. “There will never ever be, in the most absolute way, a Back To The Future 4,” he said in an interview at the time. “There will be no more Back To The Future.”

His comments came after a social media hoax tricked fans into thinking star Michael J. Fox had confirmed Back To The Future 4 had secretly been filmed in 2017.