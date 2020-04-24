The plot hole at the heart of Back To The Future might have been solved.

For decades, fans have engaged in furious debates over an apparent logical flaw in the plot of the iconic film, ever since it was released in 1985.

Many movie lovers have pointed out that if Michael J Fox’s Marty McFly travelled back in time to unite his parents and save their relationship, they should have recognised him in the future.

Advertisement

Now, screenwriter Michael Robert Gale has cleared things up.

Gale, who co-wrote the script with Robert Zemeckis, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter and claimed that the couple simply wouldn’t recognise Marty, who went by the name Calvin Klein, as they only spent eight days in his company in the 50s.

“Many years later, they still might remember that interesting kid who got them together on their first date,” he said.

“So Lorraine and George might think it funny that they once actually met someone named Calvin Klein, and even if they thought their son at age 16 or 17 had some resemblance to him, it wouldn’t be a big deal.”

He added: “I’d bet most of us could look through our high school yearbooks and find photos of our teen-aged classmates that bear some resemblance to our children.”

Advertisement

Back To The Future was the highest-grossing film of 1985 and became an international phenomenon, leading to the second and third films, which were back-to-back film productions, released in 1989 and 1990, respectively.