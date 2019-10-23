‘Back To The Future’ writer reveals Biff Tannen was inspired by Donald Trump

It all makes sense...

Back to the Future writer Bob Gale has revealed that the character Biff Tannen was inspired by US President Donald Trump.

Portrayed by actor Thomas F. Wilson, Biff appears in all three movies of the hit sci-fi franchise as well as the subsequent animated series.

The character possesses aggressive and selfish personality traits, bullying those around him in order to get what he wants. He targets George McFly so he’ll do his homework for him and uses the phrase “butthead” as an insult.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, writer and producer Gale explained how Trump inspired the troublesome teen. This admission came after the outlet pointed out parallels between Biff and the POTUS, with the character having used his fortune exclusively for himself.

Asked if Trump was on his mind during the writing process, he replied: “We thought about it when we made the movie! Are you kidding?”

“You watch Part II again and there’s a scene where Marty confronts Biff in his office and there’s a huge portrait of Biff on the wall behind Biff, and there’s one moment where Biff kind of stands up and he takes exactly the same pose as the portrait? Yeah.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Gale would be working on a new Back to the Future musical. The stage show based on the trilogy is due to arrive in February next year, with Olly Dobson taking on the iconic role of Marty McFly. Gale said upon the announcement that he and the film’s director Robert Zemeckis had “been trying to get this project off the ground for years.”

“But good things take time and finally, the time is right,” he explained.