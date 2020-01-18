News Film News

‘Bad Boys 4’ is reportedly already in the works at Sony

Bad Boys 4 Life?

Will Lavin
Bad Boys For Life trailer 1
Marcus (Martin Lawrence) is reunited with Mike (Will Smith) in 'Bad Boys For Life'. Credit: Sony Pictures

Bad Boys for Life has only just arrived in cinemas but the studio is already working on a sequel, it is being reported.

First gracing screens in 1995, the Bad Boys franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett. The third move in the saga was released this week (January 17).

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony are making moves to develop a fourth entry of the popular buddy cop series with Chris Bremner, who worked on Bad Boys for Life.

Bremner will work on the script while Smith and Lawrence are expected to return to their respective roles, and the plan is not to have the same time lag between Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life.

This recent sequel has suffered several fits and stops, with a variety of writers and directors coming and going. The movie’s final writing credits include Joe Carnahan and Peter Craig receiving “story by” credit and sharing “screenplay by” credit with Bremner.

It’s also been announced that Bremner will be working on National Treasure 3 for Disney, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also the producer behind Bad Boys for Life.

Last week, DJ Khaled revealed the full details of his soundtrack album for Bad Boys For Life.

Khaled’s album arrived yesterday (January 17), the same day as the movie, with the full tracklisting and a number of video previews shared last week via the super producer’s Instagram.

The record features guest spots from the likes of Meek Mill, Quavo, The Black Eyed Peas and Rick Ross, as well as Jaden Smith, son of the film’s star Will Smith.

