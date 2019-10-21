‘Bad Santa’ star Billy Bob Thornton says he was “blind drunk” during filming

The drunk scene in the grotto makes a lot more sense now...

Bad Santa star Billy Bob Thornton reveals that he was “blind drunk” during filming for the movie.

One scene in particular makes a lot more sense now, where Thornton makes a fool out of himself at a grotto in a shopping centre.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor reveals that he thought it was obvious that he himself was drunk during filming, adding that he has “a method actor aspect to myself”.

“I was drunk. It’s so obvious,” he said. “I drank about three glasses of red wine for breakfast. That was just an appetiser. Then I switched over to vodka and cranberry juice and then I had a few Bud Lights.

“By the time I got to that scene there I barely knew I was in a movie. The fact of the matter is I was supposed to be standing on the escalator. It dumps me out and it literally woke me up and that’s what’s in the movie.

He continued: “And I get up, standing around because I thought I woke up in my house. And then I remembered what I was supposed to do. I was supposed to go there and fall down in all those gifts and be horrible in front of the kids.”

Sequel Bad Santa 2 followed the original movie in 2016, and came with a very NSFW trailer.

Despite his recent comments about being a bit of a method actor, Billy Bob Thornton previously dismissed the practice as actors pretending they’re “smart”.