Here’s a first look at Netflix’s ‘Badland Hunters’, starring Don Lee

Netflix has released the first teaser for an upcoming original Korean film, Badland Hunters, starring Don Lee.

Badland Hunters will follow Don Lee as Nam San, a hunter in a post-apocalyptic Seoul who has to navigate the treacherous wilderness of a world where chaos reigns supreme.

Lee will be joined by actors Lee Hee-jun, Lee Jun-young, Roh Jeong-eui and An Ji-hye. Meanwhile, Badland Hunters will be directed by Heo Myeong-haeng, who previously worked as the stunts director on films such as The Roundup: No Way Out, Jung_E and more.

The teaser for the upcoming Netflix film previews the desolate yet captivating landscape of post-apocalyptic Seoul. A man calls out for help when faced with a giant crocodile, with Nam San coming to his rescue.

The clip then gives viewers a taste of the high-octane action scenes that will be featured in Badland Hunters, as well as the many characters that will cross paths with Nam San. The film will premiere January 26 exclusively on Netflix

In other news, Netflix previously released a teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, The Bequeathed, starring Hellbound actress Kim Hyun-joo. The series, based on a popular webtoon by Kang Tae-kyung, will premiere this month.

Meanwhile, Park Seo-jun has opened up about his experience on the set of Netflix’s latest K-drama series, Gyeongseong Creature. Part one of the first season was released on December 22, with part two set to drop on January 5.