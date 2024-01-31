‘Badland Hunters’ is the most-watched non-English film on Netflix this week

Netflix’s latest original Korean film Badland Hunters has become the streamer’s most-watched non-English film this week.

This is according to Netflix’s latest weekly list of Top 10 most-viewed TV shows and movies of the week for the week of January 22 to 28. The post-apocalyptic action film series racked up over 14.3million views and ranked in the Top 10 in 82 countries globally.

Badland Hunters was also the second-most watched film of any language on Netflix this week, second only to the Kevin Hart comedy, Lift. The film is spending its third week as the most-watch Netflix film of the week, following its release on January 12.

Over on the TV side of things, K-drama The Bequeathed has become the most-watched non-English TV series on Netflix this week. The limited-run series racked up 3.1million views. It is the fourth most-watched TV show of any language on the streamer this week.

The Top 3 were filled by the newly released Griselda (20.6million views), starring Sofia Vergara, American Nightmare (13million views) and Fool Me Once (7.6million views).

In a mixed three-star review of Griselda, NME‘s Alex Flood said that despite Vergara’s “natural matriarchal charms and compelling screen presence”, she is let down by a “rather stale script”.

Meanwhile, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that while The Bequeathed sets up an “interesting, spooky premise”, it fails to deliver on its potential with “muddy and convoluted storytelling” in a three-star review.

Elsewhere, NME‘s Hidzir Junaini said that Badland Hunters “offers very little beyond its glorious and gratuitous close quarter fights” in a muted three-star review, adding that the film is “so painfully cliched that it’s difficult not to roll your eyes at certain moments”.