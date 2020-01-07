News Film News

BAFTA 2020 nominations spark backlash for lack of diversity

It looks like #BaftasSoWhite might be making a comeback

Ella Kemp
BAFTA

The nominations for the 2020 BAFTA awards were released this morning (January 7), and the reaction among some fans and critics has been of disappointment.

While Joker leads proceedings with 11 nominations, a number of titles, including Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir (which was expected to be a frontrunner for female-led British talent), were absent from the shortlist.

Those disappointed have been quick to point out the apparent lack of diversity across every acting category, and the fact that no women were nominated for Best Director.

Freelance film critic Guy Lodge tweeted: “An all-white slate of acting nominees, in this of all years. BAFTA, this is not good enough.”

Jamie Graham, Editor-At-Large for Total Film, echoed Lodge’s sentiments by highlighting the women who were snubbed from this year’s awards despite critical acclaim since their release.

“All goodwill is drained by the absence of Awkwafina, Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez and Joanna Hogg, whose exemplary The Souvenir hasn’t even been nominated in the Best British Film category!” Graham posted. “Very poor show.”

Freelance film critic Hanna Flint also pointed out the disappointing lack of diversity, tweeting a shortlist of actresses who could have been considered.

The absence of Lupita Nyong’o, tipped to win big this awards season for her lead performance in Jordan Peele’s Us, was also a talking point following the shortlist announcement this morning (January 7).

This year’s nominees include both Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson, who are up for two awards each, while Waad Al-Kateab’s documentary For Sama earns a handful of nominations as well.

1917, which performed strongly at the Golden Globes over the weekend, is up for nine awards. Both Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino can also expect to win big, as The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood racked up nine and 10 nods respectively.

See more reactions from this morning’s announcement below:

This year’s British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Graham Norton is on hosting duties.

