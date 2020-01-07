‘Joker’ leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

Joker has been nominated for 11 awards at this year’s BAFTAs, with The Irishman, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and 1917 among the other leading films.

This year’s British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Graham Norton will host.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker is the most-nominated film at the 2020 BAFTAs with 11 nods, with Phoenix up for Leading Actor and the movie itself a leading contender in the Best Film category.

Elsewhere, Marriage Story‘s Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are up for Leading Actress and Leading Actor respectively, with the former facing competition from the likes of Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

As well as Phoenix, Driver is up against Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Taron Egerton, whose performance as Elton John in Rocketman won him a Golden Globe over the weekend.

Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) are all up for Best Director.

You can see the full list of nominations for the 2020 BAFTAs below.

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

Director

1917 – Sam Mendes

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Make Up & Hair

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Original Score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Adapted Screenplay

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Cinematography

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound

1917

Joker

Le Mans ‘66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

British Short Animation

Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Casting

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes