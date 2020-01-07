‘Joker’ leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

Joker has been nominated for 11 awards at this year’s BAFTAs, with The Irishman, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and 1917 among the other leading films.
This year’s British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Graham Norton will host.
The Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker is the most-nominated film at the 2020 BAFTAs with 11 nods, with Phoenix up for Leading Actor and the movie itself a leading contender in the Best Film category.
Elsewhere, Marriage Story‘s Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are up for Leading Actress and Leading Actor respectively, with the former facing competition from the likes of Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).
As well as Phoenix, Driver is up against Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Taron Egerton, whose performance as Elton John in Rocketman won him a Golden Globe over the weekend.
Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) are all up for Best Director.
You can see the full list of nominations for the 2020 BAFTAs below.
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EE Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
Director
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Make Up & Hair
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Original Score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Adapted Screenplay
Marriage Story
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Cinematography
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound
1917
Joker
Le Mans ‘66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Special Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
British Short Animation
Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Casting
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes