BAFTA longlist: Janelle Monae, Austin Butler lead pre-nominations

BAFTA has released its longlist nomination for the 2023 ceremony, with Glass Onion actor Janelle Monae and Elvis star Austin Butler leading the pre-nominations.
The longlist is not the finalised list for the February awards show, but it is an indicator of who might be the big winner at the 2023 BAFTAs. Monae has been nominated for best Supporting Actress for her role in 2022’s December smash, Glass Onion. Butler meanwhile is in the mix for best Leading Actor for his standout role as The King in last summer’s Elvis.
The field for best Leading Actress sees Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Yeoh all nominated. Meanwhile, Butler’s co-star – and multiple Academy Award-winner – Tom Hanks nominated has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
Film4’s The Banshees of Inisherin, gets a nod in the Best Film category and Outstanding British Film category. Meanwhile, The Batman, Glass Onion, and TÁR all get nods in the category of Original Score.
Round Two voting, to determine the nominations, is now open to BAFTA’s voting members and will close on Friday, January 13, 2023. The nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will be announced on Thursday January 19 and the ceremony will take place on Sunday February 19.
The Full list for the awards mentioned above is as follows:
Leading Actor
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
- Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kaluuya in Nope
- Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front
- Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal in Aftersun
- Bill Nighy in Living
Leading Actress
- Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- Ana de Armas in Blonde
- Cate Blanchett in TÁR
- Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse
- Viola Davis in The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler in Till
- Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tom Hanks in Elvis
- Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt in Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
- Ben Whishaw in Women Talking
Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
- Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
- Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Carey Mulligan in She Said
- Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Aimee Lou Wood in Living
Best Film
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Living
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Blue Jean
- Brian And Charles
- Emily
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Living
- The Lost King
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Batman
- Empire of Light
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Tár
- Women Talking
- The Wonder
The full run of longlist nominations at the BAFTA 2023 awards can be found here.