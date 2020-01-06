BAFTA has unveiled its nominees for the 2020 EE Rising Star Award, with Blue Story‘s Micheal Ward and The Farewell star Awkwafina among those vying for the gong.

Completing the five nominees for the prestigious prize – which is voted for by the public – are England Is Mine‘s Jack Lowden, Booksmart‘s Kaitlyn Dever and It Comes At Night‘s Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The nod caps off a stellar year for Ward, who starred in Netflix’s Top Boy alongside Blue Story.

“The last two years have been unbelievable, and now to find out that my industry has recognised my work and put me up for the EE Rising Star Award, really is the most amazing thing to happen,” he said.

Awkwafina’s nomination comes after she took home the Golden Globe Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy for The Farewell last night (January 5), becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the award.

“It’s truly an honour to be nominated for the EE Rising Star award,” she said. “I’m grateful to BAFTA and the jury for the nomination and that I am able to share this recognition with so many other talented actors and actresses.”

Whoever wins the award will follow Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright, who took home the gong in 2019, as well as the likes of Tom Holland, John Boyega, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards nominations will be unveiled on January 7, while the ceremony is due to take place on Sunday, February 2.