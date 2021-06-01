BAFTA scraps special awards for 2021 following Noel Clarke controversy

BAFTA has announced they will not be awarding any Fellowships or Special Awards at this year’s TV ceremony.

The decision comes in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding Noel Clarke, who was accused of sexual misconduct, bullying and harassment by over 20 women.

A spokesperson from BAFTA explained the organisation’s decision to withhold the Fellowships and Special Awards this year, telling Metro: “We have recently announced that we are conducting a review of the processes governing awards that are in the gift of the academy, so we have temporarily paused the Special Awards and Fellowships and they will not feature in this Sunday’s ceremony.”

Clarke was suspended from BAFTA earlier this year following the allegations. The organisation said in a statement: “In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, Bafta has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”

Clarke has categorically denied the accusations made by all 20 women, but issued an apology in a statement obtained by the BBC a day after The Guardian‘s article was published.