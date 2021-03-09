The nominations for the 74th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) are due to be revealed today (March 9) at 2pm GMT. Follow the announcements in the stream below and check back here for the full list as it’s unveiled.

Best British Film contenders are expected to include Promising Young Woman and Ammonite, while Hollywood films from Nomadland to The Trial Of The Chicago 7 look to get nods too.

Advertisement

The awards, which precede the separate TV awards ceremony on June 6, will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 11 without a live audience due to coronavirus restrictions.

BAFTA has introduced more than 120 changes to its voting, membership and campaigning processes following a seven-month review into lack of diversity.

The changes include the introduction of a new longlist round of voting, the expansion of the Outstanding British Film field to 10 nominations, and increasing all four acting categories and Best Director to six nominees in an attempt to ensure greater diversity.

Already longlisted actors and actresses include Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud), and Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal) and Gary Oldman (Mank).

Meanwhile, longlisted directors include Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth), Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).

The EE Rising Star nominees have already been announced. These are: Bukky Bakray, Conrad Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù.

Advertisement

Check back at 2pm to see the updated rolling list of BAFTAs 2021 nominations as they come in.

Best Film

Outstanding British Film

Leading Actress

Leading Actor

Supporting Actress

Supporting Actor

Costume Design

Make Up & Hair

Original Score

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Animated Film

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Cinematography

Documentary

Film Not in the English Language

Editing

Production Design

Sound

Special Visual Effects

British Short Animation

Casting

EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù