The nominations for the 74th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) are due to be revealed today (March 9) at 2pm GMT. Follow the announcements in the stream below and check back here for the full list as it’s unveiled.
Best British Film contenders are expected to include Promising Young Woman and Ammonite, while Hollywood films from Nomadland to The Trial Of The Chicago 7 look to get nods too.
The awards, which precede the separate TV awards ceremony on June 6, will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 11 without a live audience due to coronavirus restrictions.
BAFTA has introduced more than 120 changes to its voting, membership and campaigning processes following a seven-month review into lack of diversity.
The changes include the introduction of a new longlist round of voting, the expansion of the Outstanding British Film field to 10 nominations, and increasing all four acting categories and Best Director to six nominees in an attempt to ensure greater diversity.
Already longlisted actors and actresses include Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud), and Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal) and Gary Oldman (Mank).
Meanwhile, longlisted directors include Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth), Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).
The EE Rising Star nominees have already been announced. These are: Bukky Bakray, Conrad Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù.
Best Film
Outstanding British Film
Leading Actress
Leading Actor
Supporting Actress
Supporting Actor
Costume Design
Make Up & Hair
Original Score
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Animated Film
Adapted Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Cinematography
Documentary
Film Not in the English Language
Editing
Production Design
Sound
Special Visual Effects
British Short Animation
Casting
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù