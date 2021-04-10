The first winners at the BAFTAs 2021 have been revealed – see below for a full list of all the recipients so far.

This year, the awards ceremony is taking place digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the show split into two parts.

The first took place earlier tonight (April 10), with Clara Amfo revealing the first nine winners at this year’s event on BBC Two. The remaining winners will be revealed during the main ceremony tomorrow (11).

Some of the trophies handed out tonight were for behind-the-scenes categories, including Costume Design and Casting. Other awards for British Short Film and British Short Animation.

In the running for more trophies tomorrow are the likes of Minari, Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and more.

The full list of BAFTAs 2021 winners is as follows:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Wunmi Mosaku (His House)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)

Kosar Ali (Rocks)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)

Alan Kim (Minari)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News Of The World

Nomadland

EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Film Not in the English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner

Mank

Makeup & Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner

Mank

Pinocchio

Original Score

Mank

Minari

News Of The World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank – winner

News Of The World

Rebecca

Sound

Greyhound

News Of The World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound Of Metal – winner

Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Tenet – winner

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl And The Pussycat – winner

The Song Of A Lost Boy

British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present – winner

Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks – winner

Outstanding Contribution To Cinema

Noel Clarke – winner