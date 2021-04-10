The first winners at the BAFTAs 2021 have been revealed – see below for a full list of all the recipients so far.
This year, the awards ceremony is taking place digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the show split into two parts.
The first took place earlier tonight (April 10), with Clara Amfo revealing the first nine winners at this year’s event on BBC Two. The remaining winners will be revealed during the main ceremony tomorrow (11).
Some of the trophies handed out tonight were for behind-the-scenes categories, including Costume Design and Casting. Other awards for British Short Film and British Short Animation.
In the running for more trophies tomorrow are the likes of Minari, Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and more.
The full list of BAFTAs 2021 winners is as follows:
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Wunmi Mosaku (His House)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)
Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)
Kosar Ali (Rocks)
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)
Alan Kim (Minari)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…)
Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)
Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)
Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)
Sarah Gavron (Rocks)
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
Original Screenplay
Another Round
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News Of The World
Nomadland
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Film Not in the English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Costume Design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner
Mank
Makeup & Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner
Mank
Pinocchio
Original Score
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank – winner
News Of The World
Rebecca
Sound
Greyhound
News Of The World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound Of Metal – winner
Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Tenet – winner
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat – winner
The Song Of A Lost Boy
British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present – winner
Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks – winner
Outstanding Contribution To Cinema
Noel Clarke – winner