Here are all the winners from the BAFTAs 2021 – rolling list

'Minari', 'Nomadland', 'Promising Young Woman' and more are all in the running at this year's ceremony

By Rhian Daly
BAFTAs CREDIT: Getty Images

The first winners at the BAFTAs 2021 have been revealed – see below for a full list of all the recipients so far.

This year, the awards ceremony is taking place digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the show split into two parts.

The first took place earlier tonight (April 10), with Clara Amfo revealing the first nine winners at this year’s event on BBC Two. The remaining winners will be revealed during the main ceremony tomorrow (11).

Some of the trophies handed out tonight were for behind-the-scenes categories, including Costume Design and Casting. Other awards for British Short Film and British Short Animation.

In the running for more trophies tomorrow are the likes of Minari, Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and more.

Nomadland
‘Nomadland’. CREDIT: Alamy

The full list of BAFTAs 2021 winners is as follows:

Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud

Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Wunmi Mosaku (His House)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)
Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)
Kosar Ali (Rocks)
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Steven Yeun in ‘Minari’ (2020). CREDIT: PLAN B ENTERTAINMENT / Album

Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)
Alan Kim (Minari)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…)
Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)
Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)
Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud

Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Adapted Screenplay
The Dig
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger

The Mauritanian
Tahar Rahim as the titular character in ‘The Mauritanian’. CREDIT: Alamy

Original Screenplay
Another Round
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News Of The World
Nomadland

EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma

Film Not in the English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
Carey Mulligan in ‘Promising Young Woman’ (Credit: Focus Features)

Costume Design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner 
Mank

Makeup & Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner
Mank
Pinocchio

Original Score
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Soul

Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

The Father
Imogen Poots, Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins in ‘The Father’. CREDIT: Alamy

Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank – winner
News Of The World
Rebecca

Sound
Greyhound
News Of The World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound Of Metal – winner

Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Tenet – winner

British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat – winner
The Song Of A Lost Boy

British Short Film 
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present – winner

Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks – winner

Outstanding Contribution To Cinema
Noel Clarke – winner 

