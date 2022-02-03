BAFTAs 2022 nominations: see the full list

The nominations for the 75th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been revealed today (February 3) – scroll down to read the full list.
Rebel Wilson is set to host this year’s BAFTAs, taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13.
In her announcement statement, Wilson refers to Prince Andrew over a “peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat” and jokes about her weight loss.
“I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then,” Wilson said.
Amanda Berry, chief executive at BAFTA, said: “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film.”
BAFTA announced the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award earlier this week – it is the only award voted for by the public, and voting is now open.
No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch is up for the award, as well as West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, The Power of the Dog actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, Harris Dickinson and Millicent Simmonds.
Check back here for the rest of the nominees as they are announced today (February 3).
Best Film
Outstanding British Film
Leading Actress
Leading Actor
Supporting Actress
Supporting Actor
Director
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Animated Film
Adapted Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Cinematography
EE Rising Star Award
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Lashana Lynch
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Ariana DeBose
Documentary
Film Not in the English Language
Costume Design
Make Up & Hair
Original Score
Editing
Production Design
Sound
Special Visual Effects
British Short Animation
Casting