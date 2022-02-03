BAFTAs 2022 nominations: see the full list

The nominations for the 75th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been revealed today (February 3) – scroll down to read the full list.

Rebel Wilson is set to host this year’s BAFTAs, taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13.

In her announcement statement, Wilson refers to Prince Andrew over a “peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat” and jokes about her weight loss.

“I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then,” Wilson said.

Amanda Berry, chief executive at BAFTA, said: “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film.”

BAFTA announced the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award earlier this week – it is the only award voted for by the public, and voting is now open.

No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch is up for the award, as well as West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, The Power of the Dog actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, Harris Dickinson and Millicent Simmonds.

Check back here for the rest of the nominees as they are announced today (February 3).

Best Film

Outstanding British Film

Leading Actress

Leading Actor

Supporting Actress

Supporting Actor

Director

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Animated Film

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Cinematography

EE Rising Star Award

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Lashana Lynch

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Ariana DeBose

Documentary

Film Not in the English Language

Costume Design

Make Up & Hair

Original Score

Editing

Production Design

Sound

Special Visual Effects

British Short Animation

Casting