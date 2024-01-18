NewsFilm News

BAFTAs 2024 nominations: see the full list

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' leads the list with 13 nominations

By Chris Edwards
BAFTA 2024 nominees Oppenheimer, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon. Credit: Universal/WarnerBros./Paramount

The nominations for the 77th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been announced today (January 18) – scroll down to read the full list.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant for the first time, and is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on February 18.

“I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” said Tennant.

The most nominated film is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with 13 nods, while Barbie and Saltburn are up for five each.

Take a look at the list of nominees for the full line-up of BAFTAs below.

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest

EE Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde

Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?

Film not in the English Language

20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Director

Anatomy of a Fall
All of Us Strangers
The Holdovers
Maestro
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Cinematography

Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Make Up & Hair

Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Original Score

Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Design

Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Special Visual Effects

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things

Sound

Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

British Short Animation

Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow

Keep an eye on the BAFTA website for additional nominees as they are revealed ahead of the ceremony on February 18.

