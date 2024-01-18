BAFTAs 2024 nominations: see the full list

The nominations for the 77th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been announced today (January 18) – scroll down to read the full list.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant for the first time, and is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on February 18.

“I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” said Tennant.

The most nominated film is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with 13 nods, while Barbie and Saltburn are up for five each.

Take a look at the list of nominees for the full line-up of BAFTAs below.

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

EE Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film not in the English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Director

Anatomy of a Fall

All of Us Strangers

The Holdovers

Maestro

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Cinematography



Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Make Up & Hair

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original Score

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Sound



Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

British Short Animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow

Keep an eye on the BAFTA website for additional nominees as they are revealed ahead of the ceremony on February 18.