Jeon Jong-seo seeks revenge in new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Ballerina’

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming South Korean thriller film, Ballerina, starring Jeon Jong-seo of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area fame.

Ballerina will follow former bodyguard Ok-ju (Jeon Jong-seo), who sets out on a merciless path of vengeance and revenge to hunt down Choi Pro (Money Heist: Korea‘s Kim Ji-hoon), the man responsible for the death of her close friend, ballerina Min-hee (Miraculous Brothers actress Park Yu-rim).

The new Ballerina trailer opens a voiceover of Ok-ju talking about Min-hee: “You know my friend? The one who does ballet? She died.” Later, she receives an ominous package from Min-hee, with a note that reads: “Please get revenge for me!”

We’re then introduced by Choi Pro, through a montage of him working out and showing off this strength. “There’s something I need to do,” Ok-ju says in voiceover, following by a scene of her cocking a gun. “Something like hunting.”

The trailer then shows the lengths to which Ok-ju is willing to go in order to avenge Min-hee, though its many thrilling fight scenes. “I’ll hunt you down all the way to hell,” she says. “Don’t you remember me? It’s me. The ballerina.”

Ballerina, directed by The Call‘s Lee Chung-hyun, will premiere October 6 on Netflix. The day prior, the film will make its world premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival, which runs from October 4 to October 13 at the Busan Cinema Center.

