Bam Margera has shared that he is 100 days sober after a history of substance abuse and addiction.

The former stuntman, who starred in the MTV reality stunt show, Jackass, has been open about his experiences with addiction, sharing that he underwent a year-long drug and alcohol treatment programme, along with an Instagram post in April this year declaring that he would “stop drinking”.

Margera indicated that his son, Phoenix, was the inspiration behind the decision, writing: “For the sake of Phoenix the wolf. Today is the day I will stop drinking.”

Margera has now announced that he has been sober for 100 days, and has partially credited Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg for this.

According to Unilad, Margera also credited the gym for helping him focus on his road to sobriety, sharing that he and his girlfriend, Dannii, exercise daily. He also shared that he would work out in a gym filled with images of Wahlberg.

The idea came from the gym’s owner, Jarred Taylor, who, after working closely with Wahlberg on the war movie Lone Survivor (2013), decorated the gym with stills from the The Departed actor’s movies.

Once he had surpassed the 100 day milestone, Margera sent a video to Wahlberg. In the clip Margera says: “What up Mark, it’s Bam Margera here with Dannii, 120 days sober – rock and roll!”

Wahlberg responded with: “Thank you so much for the video bro. I’m so happy for you and your sobriety. 120 days, wow, God bless you bro, hope you and your family are well.”

He continued: “I look forward to connecting with you soon, always been such a big fan. I look forward to seeing your brother. I’m in Vegas, when you get out this way let’s get together.”

According to Unilad, Margera is reportedly planning to drive to Las Vegas to catch up with Wahlberg, as the two stars have already previously met.

